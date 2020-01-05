Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Million

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2020

Equities analysts forecast that Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) will post sales of $3.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.50 million and the lowest is $2.23 million. Cellectis reported sales of $3.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year sales of $18.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.40 million to $22.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $60.73 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $85.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.51. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 446.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cellectis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter worth $147,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter worth $171,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cellectis by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 178,865 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter worth $772,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cellectis by 66.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,100 shares during the last quarter. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cellectis stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $17.22. 89,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,349. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $20.84. The company has a market cap of $756.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.88.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectis (CLLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit