Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) will post sales of $3.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.50 million and the lowest is $2.23 million. Cellectis reported sales of $3.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year sales of $18.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.40 million to $22.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $60.73 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $85.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.51. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 446.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cellectis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter worth $147,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter worth $171,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cellectis by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 178,865 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter worth $772,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cellectis by 66.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,100 shares during the last quarter. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cellectis stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $17.22. 89,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,349. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $20.84. The company has a market cap of $756.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.88.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

