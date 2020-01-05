Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Will Post Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) to announce earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.40 and the lowest is $2.00. Rockwell Automation reported earnings of $2.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year earnings of $8.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 99.27% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROK. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered Rockwell Automation from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. HSBC lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $3.00 on Friday, hitting $202.64. 542,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,154. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $143.91 and a one year high of $207.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total value of $1,311,591.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total value of $304,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,412,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,575 shares of company stock worth $8,271,569. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1,664.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,730 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3,104.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,541,000 after acquiring an additional 338,263 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 504.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 265,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,454,000 after acquiring an additional 221,357 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3,006.0% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 133,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,026,000 after acquiring an additional 129,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 511,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,816,000 after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

