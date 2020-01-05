Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Studio City International’s earnings. Studio City International posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 191.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Studio City International will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Studio City International.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter. Studio City International had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 2.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Studio City International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Studio City International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Studio City International stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,543 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Studio City International worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSC stock remained flat at $$19.75 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.29 and a beta of -1.06. Studio City International has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $21.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average of $19.73.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. is a gaming, retail and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau. It engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Studio City International (MSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.