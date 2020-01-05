Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Will Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will post $1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.92. Chevron posted earnings per share of $2.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $8.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.01. 6,360,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,119,766. Chevron has a one year low of $109.47 and a one year high of $127.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.90. The stock has a market cap of $229.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.70%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 154.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 38.5% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

