Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2020

Analysts forecast that Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.16). Gaia posted earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($1.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GAIA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 20.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 302,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 57.0% during the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 70,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 25,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

GAIA traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $7.83. The company had a trading volume of 35,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,758. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.41. Gaia has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaia (GAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit