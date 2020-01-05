Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Analysts forecast that Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.16). Gaia posted earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($1.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gaia.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GAIA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 20.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 302,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 57.0% during the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 70,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 25,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

GAIA traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $7.83. The company had a trading volume of 35,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,758. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.41. Gaia has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaia (GAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.