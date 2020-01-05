Zacks: Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Given $41.67 Average Target Price by Analysts

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $41.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.39) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cortexyme an industry rank of 57 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CRTX traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.50. The stock had a trading volume of 124,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,269. Cortexyme has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $72.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average of $31.59.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37). On average, equities research analysts expect that Cortexyme will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Cortexyme during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Cortexyme during the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cortexyme by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Cortexyme during the 2nd quarter worth about $991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

