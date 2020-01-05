Zacks Investment Research Lowers TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TTGT. BidaskClub raised TechTarget from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine lowered TechTarget from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on TechTarget from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $725.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.95.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TechTarget will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,196.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $555,222.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 247,371 shares of company stock valued at $6,490,909. 27.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 19.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 40.2% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 351,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 100,576 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 18.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

