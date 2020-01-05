Zacks Investment Research Lowers Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Uniqure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.23.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $71.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a current ratio of 14.33. Uniqure has a fifty-two week low of $27.51 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 million. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 51.12% and a negative net margin of 1,670.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uniqure will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Uniqure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,228.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 9,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $583,609.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,716.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,598 over the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Uniqure by 3,265.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,023,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,138,000 after buying an additional 1,963,390 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniqure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,163,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Uniqure by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,410,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,863,000 after buying an additional 740,600 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Uniqure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,121,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uniqure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,854,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

