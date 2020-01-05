Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Level One Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. Its product portfolio include lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, treasury management, private banking, personal savings, checking accounts and consumer loan. Level One Bancorp is based in Michigan. “

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Level One Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LEVL opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $195.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Level One Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average is $24.22.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 18.75%. Analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEVL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Level One Bancorp by 129.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Level One Bancorp by 6,245.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 31,227 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Level One Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Level One Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Level One Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Level One Bancorp (LEVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.