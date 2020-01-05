Zacks: Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Mueller Industries an industry rank of 242 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLI. TheStreet raised Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Mueller Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $46,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,465.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 14,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $446,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,423,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,687 shares of company stock worth $2,241,558 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,796,000 after buying an additional 38,124 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 785,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,977,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 608,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,798,000 after buying an additional 16,660 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $14,709,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 483,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,853,000 after buying an additional 237,292 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MLI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.67. 210,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.30. Mueller Industries has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $34.24.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $608.60 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

