Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.53.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

ZBH stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.81. 963,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,305. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $98.60 and a 52 week high of $151.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

In related news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $2,226,799.38. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3,725.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,258,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $501,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146,991 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 45.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,079,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,085 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 169.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 910,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,159,000 after purchasing an additional 571,866 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 150.5% in the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 878,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,465,000 after purchasing an additional 527,960 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 52.0% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,477,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $174,005,000 after purchasing an additional 505,354 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

