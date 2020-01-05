Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.86.

Shares of ZBH opened at $148.81 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $98.60 and a twelve month high of $151.67. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.35.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $2,226,799.38. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

