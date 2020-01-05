Zippie (ZIPT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $25.00

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. Zippie has a total market capitalization of $507,607.00 and $25.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zippie token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, Bancor Network and YoBit. Over the last week, Zippie has traded down 38.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Zippie

Zippie was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zippie is zippie.org . Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zippie Token Trading

Zippie can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zippie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zippie using one of the exchanges listed above.

