Zoomba (ZBA) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. Zoomba has a market capitalization of $1,490.00 and $2.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zoomba coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, Crex24, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Zoomba has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00450648 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005904 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000267 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000200 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 61.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Zoomba

Zoomba (ZBA) is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 24,703,253 coins and its circulating supply is 24,697,826 coins. The official website for Zoomba is zoombacoin.com . Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin

Zoomba Coin Trading

Zoomba can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex, CryptoBridge and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoomba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zoomba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

