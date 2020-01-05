Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynga from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays set a $6.00 target price on shares of Zynga and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Zynga from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.15.

Get Zynga alerts:

Shares of ZNGA opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Zynga had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $345.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 1,052,899 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $6,622,734.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,589,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,996,162.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 148,317 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $889,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,418,153 shares of company stock worth $8,861,862. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 1,172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,411,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,994,000 after purchasing an additional 17,886,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 592.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,295,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,507,732 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,665,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,830,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878,684 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 943.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,204,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.