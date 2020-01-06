-$0.44 EPS Expected for Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) will announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Synlogic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.60). Synlogic reported earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.73). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 4,574.82% and a negative return on equity of 34.49%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Synlogic in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Synlogic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.69.

Shares of Synlogic stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,633. Synlogic has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $79.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.61.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 34,552 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 29,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

