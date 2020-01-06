$0.54 EPS Expected for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.54. Douglas Emmett reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $238.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.69 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on DEI shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

DEI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.15. The stock had a trading volume of 483,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,551. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $45.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Douglas Emmett’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 133.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 193.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.