$1.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. EnerSys reported earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year earnings of $5.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $762.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.49 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

In other EnerSys news, insider Holger P. Aschke sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $399,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,696,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in EnerSys in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 31,823 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 35,206 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,781,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,259,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,319,000 after purchasing an additional 19,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.39. 131,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.19. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $53.56 and a 12 month high of $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

