-$1.58 EPS Expected for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) will post earnings per share of ($1.58) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.50). TRACON Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($2.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($7.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.90) to ($7.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.67) to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03.

TCON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. TRACON Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Shares of TCON stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,733. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCON. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 207.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 146,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 179,718 shares during the last quarter.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

