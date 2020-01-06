-$1.58 EPS Expected for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) will post earnings per share of ($1.58) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.50). TRACON Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($2.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($7.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.90) to ($7.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.67) to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03.

TCON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. TRACON Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Shares of TCON stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,733. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCON. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 207.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 146,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 179,718 shares during the last quarter.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

See Also: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit