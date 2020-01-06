$107.27 Million in Sales Expected for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) to report sales of $107.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.70 million and the lowest is $104.78 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $115.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $399.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $397.08 million to $403.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $412.04 million, with estimates ranging from $396.79 million to $430.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $102.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.70 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 25.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 324.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,692 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 108.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUPN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.67. 376,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,656. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.23. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $43.05.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

