$107.27 Million in Sales Expected for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) to report sales of $107.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.70 million and the lowest is $104.78 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $115.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $399.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $397.08 million to $403.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $412.04 million, with estimates ranging from $396.79 million to $430.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Supernus Pharmaceuticals.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $102.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.70 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 25.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 324.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,692 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 108.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SUPN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.67. 376,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,656. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.23. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $43.05.
About Supernus Pharmaceuticals
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.
