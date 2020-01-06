$14.08 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to announce sales of $14.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.78 million and the highest is $15.21 million. Gladstone Investment reported sales of $14.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year sales of $62.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.96 million to $64.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $57.10 million, with estimates ranging from $53.41 million to $61.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 55.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GAIN. ValuEngine cut Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub cut Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,630,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 3,877.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 45,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 24,625 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 18,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 13.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Investment stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.07. 233,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,067. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.54. The company has a market cap of $431.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.82. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 106.49%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

