$268.09 Million in Sales Expected for WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) to announce $268.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WillScot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $256.60 million to $276.50 million. WillScot posted sales of $257.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WillScot.

Get WillScot alerts:

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $272.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.40 million. WillScot had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on WSC shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of WillScot to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of WillScot in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. WillScot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

Shares of WSC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.49. 259,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86. WillScot has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $18.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in WillScot during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. State Street Corp raised its position in WillScot by 12.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,002,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after acquiring an additional 109,802 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in WillScot by 5.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 511,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 26,449 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in WillScot by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in WillScot by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Company Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WillScot (WSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.