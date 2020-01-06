$3.54 Million in Sales Expected for Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) to report $3.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $5.37 million. Spero Therapeutics posted sales of $1.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $18.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.50 million to $19.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.12 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $19.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.10). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 287.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million.

SPRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Spero Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.48. The company had a trading volume of 61,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,133. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Spero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $181.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPRO. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,363,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 235,691 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 101,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 27,695 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 18,814 shares during the period. 48.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

