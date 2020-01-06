$346.70 Million in Sales Expected for Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) will announce sales of $346.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Covia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $343.00 million and the highest is $350.40 million. Covia reported sales of $441.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Covia will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Covia.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.20) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Covia from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Covia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Covia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVIA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Covia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Covia by 856.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 103,260 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Covia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Covia by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 23,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Covia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CVIA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 274,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,767. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76. Covia has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $7.34.

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

