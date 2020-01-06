$53.92 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) to announce $53.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.47 million and the lowest is $53.50 million. Horizon Bancorp posted sales of $42.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year sales of $203.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.40 million to $204.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $214.65 million, with estimates ranging from $212.60 million to $216.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Horizon Bancorp.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $54.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.55 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

In other news, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 18,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $335,553.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Secor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at $46,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 13.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 7.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 76.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBNC traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average of $17.45. Horizon Bancorp has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $19.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Bancorp (HBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.