$783.24 Million in Sales Expected for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) to post $783.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $801.86 million and the lowest is $774.80 million. Splunk reported sales of $622.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.20 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Splunk from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Shares of Splunk stock traded up $2.40 on Wednesday, hitting $154.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Splunk has a 1 year low of $107.16 and a 1 year high of $154.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.14 and a beta of 2.06.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 306 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,515,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 529 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $63,723.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,299,881.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,231 shares of company stock valued at $8,372,253 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 325 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

