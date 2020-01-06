$977.24 Million in Sales Expected for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will announce $977.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $951.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Ventas posted sales of $923.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year sales of $3.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $983.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.43 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VTR traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $57.66. 2,275,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,617. Ventas has a 52-week low of $54.59 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.89%.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

