Aave (LEND) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.80 Million

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. In the last seven days, Aave has traded up 46.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Aave token can currently be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, ABCC, Bibox and BiteBTC. Aave has a market cap of $17.54 million and $1.80 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aave

Aave (LEND) is a token. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Aave's total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . Aave's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Alterdice, ABCC, Bibox, Binance, HitBTC, BiteBTC, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

