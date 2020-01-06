ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NYSE ACCO traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,550. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12. The firm has a market cap of $871.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $10.26.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $505.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.63 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACCO Brands news, Director Robert J. Keller sold 121,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $1,106,854.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,441.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ACCO Brands by 784.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,592,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,129 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ACCO Brands by 464.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 862,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 709,599 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ACCO Brands by 708.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 525,647 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands in the second quarter valued at $3,925,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ACCO Brands by 6.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,119,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,424,000 after acquiring an additional 243,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

