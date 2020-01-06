ad pepper media International (ETR:APM) Stock Price Down 1.7%

ad pepper media International (ETR:APM)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €2.90 ($3.37) and last traded at €2.90 ($3.37), approximately 1,304 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at €2.95 ($3.43).

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of €2.67.

About ad pepper media International (ETR:APM)

ad pepper media International N.V., through its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: ad pepper media, ad agents, and Webgains. The ad pepper media segment provides performance marketing agency services specializing in lead generation.

