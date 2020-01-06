Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADMS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.63.

NASDAQ ADMS opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $113.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.70. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 205.30% and a negative net margin of 215.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 53.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,928 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the period. 51.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

