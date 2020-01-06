Adams (LON:ADA) Shares Down 18%

Adams PLC (LON:ADA) shares were down 18% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.10 ($0.05), approximately 134 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.07).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50.

About Adams (LON:ADA)

Adams Plc is a venture capital fund specializing in early stage investments. It prefers to invest in the biotechnology sector, life sciences and technology sectors but will also consider investments in other sectors. It focuses its investments in small and medium sized enterprises based in UK and Europe but will also consider other parts of the world.

