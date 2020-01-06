Adelphoi Hits Market Capitalization of $110,420.00 (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. Adelphoi has a total market cap of $110,420.00 and $327.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Adelphoi has traded up 37.8% against the dollar. One Adelphoi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00192284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.90 or 0.01515651 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00125911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00024919 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Adelphoi Profile

Adelphoi was first traded on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io . The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

