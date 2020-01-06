Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will report sales of $2.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices reported sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year sales of $6.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.03 billion to $9.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $39.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.39. 47,781,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,002,040. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.36. The stock has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.26, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 3.11. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $47.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $1,664,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 939,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,279,284. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $935,038.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,365,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,874,722.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 505,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,326,381 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

