Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) Price Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Advanced Technology Coin has a total market capitalization of $23,896.00 and approximately $227.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Advanced Technology Coin alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00011774 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Profile

ARC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,205,159 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main . The official website for Advanced Technology Coin is arcticcoin.org

Buying and Selling Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Advanced Technology Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Advanced Technology Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.