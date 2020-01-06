AEGON NV/ (NYSE:AEB) Stock Price Up 0.2%

AEGON NV/ (NYSE:AEB) was up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.79 and last traded at $24.79, approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 21,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2528 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

