Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

AIFS stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52. Agent Information Software has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.39.

Get Agent Information Software alerts:

Agent Information Software Company Profile

Agent Information Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content through Internet/Web. The company offers its software products and services to customers in the library community market in the United States and Canada.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Agent Information Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agent Information Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.