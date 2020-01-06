Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Securities began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Agilysys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.75.

AGYS opened at $25.79 on Friday. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $40.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Agilysys by 335.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 222,393 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,296,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,044,000 after acquiring an additional 185,201 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,647,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 83,486 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

