Aion Hits Market Capitalization of $21.93 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Aion has a market capitalization of $21.93 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000779 BTC on major exchanges including RightBTC, Radar Relay, BitForex and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012915 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00192904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.50 or 0.01513538 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00125937 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00024747 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Aion

Aion was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 362,749,958 tokens. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The official website for Aion is aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Liqui, Bilaxy, Kucoin, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, BitForex, Binance, Ethfinex, Koinex, RightBTC, DragonEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

