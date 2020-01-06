Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $95.40 Million

Analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) will announce sales of $95.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.42 million. Akebia Therapeutics reported sales of $59.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will report full year sales of $360.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $355.87 million to $368.07 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $323.79 million, with estimates ranging from $279.97 million to $362.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Akebia Therapeutics.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.09). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 75.39%. The business had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.94 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AKBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.62. The stock had a trading volume of 825,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,232. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, CEO John P. Butler acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,128. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Keith Burke bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 82,800 shares of company stock worth $288,554. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKBA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1,478.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

