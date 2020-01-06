Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.73

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.73 and traded as high as $36.65. Altra Industrial Motion shares last traded at $36.63, with a volume of 128,663 shares.

AIMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Sidoti cut their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.97.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $442.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was up 93.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other news, Director Larry Mcpherson sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $267,197.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,924.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,991,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 23,081 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at $621,000.

About Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

