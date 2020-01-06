Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.73

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.73 and traded as high as $36.65. Altra Industrial Motion shares last traded at $36.63, with a volume of 128,663 shares.
AIMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Sidoti cut their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.97.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 23.78%.
In other news, Director Larry Mcpherson sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $267,197.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,924.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,991,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 23,081 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at $621,000.
About Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.
