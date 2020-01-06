Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie began coverage on shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine cut Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, CLSA upgraded Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.86.

ACH opened at $8.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $11.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 897.00 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 242,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 67,825 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

