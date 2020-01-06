Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMCX. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Amc Networks from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Amc Networks in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Amc Networks from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised Amc Networks from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Amc Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.96 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Amc Networks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.85.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $39.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.29. Amc Networks has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $68.42.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $718.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.61 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 106.13% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amc Networks will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 12,964 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 12,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

