Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Amedeo Air Four Plus Ltd (LON:AA4) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 78 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 77 ($1.01), approximately 40,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 70,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.50 ($1.01).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 78.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 84.61.

About Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4)

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

