America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “America Movil continues to witness strength across end markets coupled with innovative product offerings. With a steady surge in subscriber base, the company has strengthened its position in core markets. It is the only carrier to offer 4.5G networks in Brazil, Mexico, Dominican Republic and Austria with speed up to 10 times faster than 4G to enable subscribers to enjoy voice and video in high definition. America Movil’s constant efforts to augment its product portfolio with the acquisition of wireless spectrums are noteworthy. The company remains focused on its cost-cutting program, particularly in Latin America, which is expected to improve its profitability. However, stringent switching policy has led to customer churn in Central America, while Peru and Ecuador remain near-term concerns for America Movil.”

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $16.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 2.6% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 34,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 0.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 168,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 417.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 177,800.0% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 3.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,605 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

