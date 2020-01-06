Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) had its price objective lifted by SunTrust Banks from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

ABCB has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $42.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $44.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.11.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.84 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

In other news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $1,624,583.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,937. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 46.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $1,012,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 345.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 71,351 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,452,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

