Analysts Anticipate Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Will Post Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) will announce earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Two analysts have issued estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.07. Dollar General posted earnings per share of $1.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year earnings of $6.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on DG. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Dollar General by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 346.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

DG stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,294,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,592. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $166.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

