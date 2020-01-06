Analysts Anticipate Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $536.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will report $536.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $535.00 million to $537.48 million. Patrick Industries reported sales of $531.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year sales of $2.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $566.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.97 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 4.16%. Patrick Industries’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PATK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.05. The stock had a trading volume of 148,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,033. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $30.99 and a 12 month high of $55.87.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

In related news, President Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 172,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $101,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 619,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,416,939.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,835 shares of company stock worth $8,641,591 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Patrick Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in Patrick Industries by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Patrick Industries by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its position in Patrick Industries by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Patrick Industries by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

