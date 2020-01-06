Analysts Anticipate Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Sprouts Farmers Market reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFM. Cfra lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.78.

SFM stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,323,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.89. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.36.

In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 1,655 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $33,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,006,000.00. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 165.3% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 229,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 142,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 182.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 302,852 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,307,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,362.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 134,821 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

