Analysts Expect Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $241.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) to post sales of $241.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank Ozk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $238.70 million and the highest is $249.57 million. Bank Ozk posted sales of $255.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank Ozk will report full year sales of $989.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $984.80 million to $999.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $976.06 million, with estimates ranging from $950.10 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank Ozk.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 34.43%. The business had revenue of $245.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

OZK has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens set a $31.00 target price on Bank Ozk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 1,006.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 49.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the second quarter worth about $320,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 60.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 268,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 100,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 40.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,673,000 after acquiring an additional 102,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OZK stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $30.55. 842,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank Ozk has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $34.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average of $28.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank Ozk (OZK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.